2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Post Malone attends 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) (John Lamparski/WireImage)

Post Malone and Luke Combs have released their new song “Guy For That” to radio today - a day before the announced release date!

Jordan Davis has also done the same with his new song “I Ain’t Sayin’!”

You can only hear both songs on radio exclusively today and we will be playing them all day long for you!