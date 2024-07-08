The witch is back! Kathryn Hahn stars in Marvel Studios' 'Agatha All Along' teaser trailer

Marvel fans are getting their first look at Agatha All Along, a WandaVision spinoff series focused on Kathryn Hahn's breakout character, Agatha Harkness.

A teaser trailer was revealed Monday, along with news that the series' first two episodes will drop on Disney+ on Sept. 18.

In the first look -- set to "Seven Devils" by Florence + The Machine -- we find Agatha powerless and trapped in a spell Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch cast in the WandaVision finale.

Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal teases, "That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell. Claw your way out."

Agatha says she misses "the glory days" and laments that Wanda "took every bit of power I had."

"But I can be that witch again," she proclaims.

Agatha sets out with her own coven -- including characters played by Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp and Ali Ahn -- on a quest down The Witches' Road, which Patti LuPone's character warns is a "death wish."

"What witch in her right mind would join Agatha Harkness' coven?" LuPone's character asks later, to which Agatha replies, "I'm not looking for right-minded witches, as it happens."

Per the official synopsis, Agatha All Along features the titular witch "down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell."

"Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing," the synopsis continues. "Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.