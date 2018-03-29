Now Playing
Posted: March 29, 2018

WIN @ 6:12 9:12 4:12

Mon-Fri  

Tanya Tucker and Little Texas @ Poteet Strawberry Festival 4/14 & 4/15

Win a four-pack of tickets to see Tanya Tucker or Little Texas at the Poteet Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 14th or Sunday, April 15th! 

(Tanya Tucker 4/14 @ 4pm @ Bud Light VFW Pavilion; Little Texas 4/15 @ 4pm @ Bud Light VFW Pavilion)

Tickets on sale now at StrawberryFestival.com!

