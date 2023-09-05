William Friedkin's final film, 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial', sets October streaming debut

On Tuesday, September 5, Showtime announced that Oscar-winning director William Friedkin's final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, will be coming to streaming the weekend of October 6.

The film starring Kiefer Sutherland, Jake Lacy, Jason Clarke and the late John Wick franchise star Lance Reddick will first debut on streaming on Friday, October 6, via Paramount+ with Showtime, before it drops on Sunday, October 8, on Showtime's linear network.

Friedkin died on August 7 after he completed the movie, which just had its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Herman Wouk, The Caine Mutiny "follows a U.S. naval first officer (Lacy) who's standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain (Sutherland) shows signs of becoming unhinged and jeopardizes the lives of his crew. "

Veteran character actor Clarke plays a skeptical naval lawyer tasked with defending Lacy's character: Were his actions a mutiny or to save his fellow sailors in the charge of their possibly unstable Captain Queeg?

Friedkin's film is set in modern times, but Wouk's 1951 book has been adapted to both stage and screen many times over the years; a 1954 version starring Humphrey Bogart as Queeg was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including for Best Picture but sailed away empty-handed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.