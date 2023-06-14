Whoopi Goldberg thinks hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' would be "lots of fun"

The big question is who will host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak leaves the long-running game show, and Whoopi Goldberg appears interested in taking over the reins.

On the Tuesday, June 13 episode of ABC's The View, Ken Jennings -- who has been sharing Jeopardy! hosting duties with Mayim Bialik following longtime host Alex Trebek's death in 2020 -- was asked by View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin if he had any ideas on a possible replacement.

When Jennings suggested that "Hopefully, Wheel's got an envelope somewhere that says 'What to do when Pat packs it in,'" Joy Behar revealed that Whoopi wanted the job.

And, Goldberg confirmed, stating, "I want the job. I think it'd be lots of fun."

Behar then joked that she and fellow View panelist Sara Haines "could be Vanna White," taking "turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters."

Sakak, 76, tweeted on Monday, June 12, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak has been the host of the game show since 1981. White, 66, who operates the board and reveals letters as they are guessed by contestants on the game show, has co-hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1982.

