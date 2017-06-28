Where To Watch Fireworks

Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO 7 LOCAL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

4th of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park July 4, 2018

This is San Antonio’s official 4th of July celebration and it’s a great thing to do during your trip. It’s fun for the whole family, and is filled with great attractions like live musical entertainment, games and activities for kids, 1k and 5k fun runs, a parade, and of course, fireworks! The event runs from 8:00 am – 9:30 pm. It’s the must-not-miss event of the season! Getting In: 4th of July at Woodlawn Lake Park is free.

SeaWorld San Antonio Fireworks Spectacular July 4, 2018

If you’re planning on visiting SeaWorld San Antonio on this vacation, be sure to stick around in the evening for their amazing fireworks. Don’t arrive at the last minute, either – you’ll get to enjoy festive live entertainment and family-friendly activities in the hours leading up to the fireworks as well. If you want to make your visit even more special, then consider upgrading your ticket to enjoy an all-you-can eat picnic as well as exclusive reserved seats to see the fireworks from. Getting In: SeaWorld San Antonio tickets are available as a premium attraction option with the San Antonio Explorer Pass; picnic upgrade is separately priced and is not included on the pass.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Coca-Cola July Fest June 30 – 4, 2018

Another great theme park option for family fun, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is hosting their very own 4th of July celebrations. The Coca-Cola July 4th Fest actually boasts the largest fireworks display in the region, so it’s a smart choice for fans of the pyrotechnic arts. Hang out in Rockville for festive activities, games, prizes (including free season tickets!), and Coke product sampling. Insider Tip: Present a can of Coca-Cola alongside your regular admission pass and receive early access to select rides! Eligible rides include the BRAND NEW Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster, Batman the Ride, Poltergeist, SCREAM, and Hustler. Getting In: Six Flags Fiesta Texas tickets are available as a premium attraction option with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

Explore More Texas History

If you want to get more into the spirit of learning about American history around the 4th of July — more specifically, the history of the great state of Texas — then a visit to Texas Hill Country is a top option. Celebrate our nation with a tour of the LBJ Ranch as part of this tour. You’ll get to explore the amazingly diverse heritage of the region, and see some beautiful countryside to boot. Getting In: Texas Hill Country and LBJ Ranch Tour tickets are available as a premium attraction option with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

Independence Day at the Alamo July 4, 2018

How appropriate, right? Visit the Alamo for a bevy of patriotic events, including a reading of a Declaration of Independence, folk music performances, and musket demonstrations, plus a performance by Fort Sam’s Own 323d Army Band. The whole event is free and family-friendly! This is a good option for those looking to reflect on the history of the day. The event begins at 9:30 am and concludes at 4:30 pm. If you’ve got extra time and love the neighborhood, check out a few local activities scattered throughout the various Alamo Plaza attractions, and the historic Battle for Texas: The Experience. Getting In: Alamo Independence Day celebrations are free to attend. Battle for Texas: The Experience tickets are available as an option with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

4th of July Fireworks in the Garden

If you’re searching for a truly unique fireworks experience, head to the San Antonio Botanical Garden. In addition to offering acres upon acres of inspiring flora from across Texas and around the globe, this hidden gem of San Antonio also knows how to party. Head to the Botanical Garden on the day itself to enjoy fireworks over a beautiful setting. Fireworks begin at 9:00 pm, but you’re welcome to explore the garden during the day or hours before that. This event is included with regular admission to the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Getting In: San Antonio Botanical Garden tickets are separately priced and are not included on the pass.

Market Square Freedom Fest 2018

This free event is a favorite among locals. Hosted in the historic Market Square, the Freedom Fest is filled with fun, food, and a totally festive atmosphere. Spend some time here exploring their many shops and stalls, and soak up the historically Mexican culture. They’ve got an impressive slate of live entertainment lined up, too, with everything from local favorites to well-known stars.The event runs from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Getting In: The Market Square Freedom Fest is free to attend.

Trader’s Village Independence Day Celebration July 1, 2018

This kid-friendly event is perfect for families visiting San Antonio who want to enjoy holiday festivities during the day. You’ll find loads of fun free activities for kids, like face-painting, chalk drawing, balloon art, a magician, and even the chance to ride a mechanical bull. The event runs from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Insider Tip: The first 3,000 guests get a free American flag! Getting In: The Trader’s Village Independence Day Celebration is free to attend.

Missions Baseball 4th of July celebration 5pm

The Missions will face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals AA) on July 4 with first pitch slated for 5:05 PM. Eli Young Band will take the stage approximately 30 minutes after the game. Following the concert, Missions fans will be treated to the best fireworks show in town.

43rd Annual Fourth of July Jubilee of Schertz, TX

Who: City of Schertz

What: 43rd Annual Fourth of July Jubilee

Where: Pickrell Park, 703 Oak St, Schertz, TX 78154

When: Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 9:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Celebrate our nation's freedom and take part in all the activities and excitement the Schertz 4th of July Jubilee brings! Help kick-off the festivities by running in the Let Freedom Run 5K which leads into the community-favorite parade. Throughout the day, families and friends can enjoy a carnival, live entertainment, watermelon and pie eating contests, and much more! Bring your appetites, there will be a variety of great food and beverages available. Be sure to stick around for the fireworks spectacular sponsored by H-E-B. If you're looking for an even cooler experience, grab tickets to the Float & Fireworks for just $3. This VIP access gets you entry into Pickrell Park Pool to enjoy the fireworks display from the coolest seat in the house. Tickets are limited so get them while they're available. For more event information, go to Schertz.com or follow the City Facebook page. Schertz is a premier Texas community, located just northeast of San Antonio, nationally recognized for its family atmosphere, foresight and innovation, and commitment to economic prosperity and workforce opportunities. For more information, contact (210) 619-1636 or email events@schertz.com