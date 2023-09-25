WGA and AMPTP reach tentative deal to end writer's strike

The Writers Guild reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end its historic 146-day strike.

"The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement," the parties announced in a joint statement Sunday evening, September 23.

Specific details of the agreement weren't immediately released by the WGA, pending the negotiating committee's vote. However, the guild touted the deal as "exceptional with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

The WGA told its members that it's still on strike, but all picketing is hereby suspended.

The Screen Actors Guild -- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists [SAG-AFTRA] congratulated the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, praising the guild's "146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines."

"Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand," the statement concluded.

It will take a few days for the strike to be officially over as the WGA West and WGA East proceed with their ratification process," according to Deadline, which cites the WGA’s last strike in 2007-08, when a tentative agreement was reached on the 96th day and it wasn’t over until the 100th.

The late-night comedy shows and daytime talk shows will be the first to return since SAG-AFTRA’s ongoing strike doesn’t include them as struck productions, according to the outlet. Films and scripted TV shows that didn’t sign Interim Agreements with SAG-AFTRA will remain dark until that strike is settled.

