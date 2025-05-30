Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
Adults: Watch the new comedy show about twentysomething friends living in New York. 

Max
And Just Like That...: Carrie Bradshaw returns in season 3 of the Sex and The City spinoff.

HBO
Mountainhead: Tune in to watch the new film from the creator of Succession

Prime Video
The Better SisterJessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in the limited series about what brings sisters together and what drives them apart.

Movie theaters
Bring Her BackSally Hawkins stars in the new horror film from A24.

Karate Kid: LegendsRalph Macchio teams up with Jackie Chan in the new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

