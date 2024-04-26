Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Big Door Prize: The people of Deerfield finally know their potential, but can they figure out how to use it? Find out in season 2 of the drama series.

Netflix
Dead Boy Detectives: Watch the new series about best friends who help ghosts uncover their mysteries.

Prime Video
Them: The Scare: Prepare yourself for the return of one of the scariest shows in recent memory.

Paramount+
Knuckles: The Sonic the Hedgehog universe expands with the new live-action series.

Hulu
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Learn the history of the iconic band in the four-part event.

Max
We're Here: You can watch season 4 of the reality series that celebrates drag queens across the country.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!