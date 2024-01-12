Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+

Echo: The Marvel universe gets even darker when Kingpin and his criminal empire return in all 5 episodes.

Peacock

Ted: The teddy bear that talks now has his own TV show. You can watch the prequel series now.

The Traitors: Titans of reality television come together to play the ultimate murder mystery game in season 2.

Netflix

Lift: Kevin Hart is the leader of an international heist crew in his newest film.

Prime Video

Role Play: Date night goes wrong when David discovers his wife, Emma, is a secret assassin in the new movie.

Hulu

Self Reliance: Jake Johnson stars in his directorial debut about a man who enters a game where he can never be alone.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

