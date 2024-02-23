Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Avatar: The Last Airbender: The beloved animated series is the latest to get a live-action adaptation. You can stream the first season now.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Watch as drivers prepare for the 2023 world championship in season 6 of the docuseries.

Apple TV+
Constellation: Get ready for your next sci-fi obsession, all about an astronaut returning to Earth after a disaster in space.

Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: The Batch fights the Empire for the last time in the final season of the animated series.

Max
Priscilla: Sofia Coppola directs the true story of the woman who was married to The King.

AMC+
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Watch an epic love story continue in the newest series in The Walking Dead universe.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

