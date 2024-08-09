Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
Gabby's Dollhouse: Preschoolers and parents, rejoice! New episodes are available to watch as season 10 drops.
The Umbrella Academy: You can watch the fourth and final season of the sci-fi action series on Netflix.
Peacock
Mr. Throwback: A guy who peaked in middle school reconnects with his old teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry, in the new comedy series.
Paramount+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Your favorite teen superheroes solve crime in the new animated series.
SEAL Team: The series says goodbye with its seventh and final season.
Max
Industry: Kit Harrington joins the cast of the drama series for its third season.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
