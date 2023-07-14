Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Bird Box Barcelona: Bird Box took the world by storm back in 2018, now you can watch its sequel.

Too Hot to Handle: Get ready for the return of the hottest reality dating show as LANA takes on a new group of sizzling singles, challenging them to resist sexual contact for a chance to win a big cash prize.

Survival of the Thickest: Inspired by Michelle Buteau's acclaimed book of essays, this new series follows a Black, plus-size, and newly single struggling stylist who is determined to rebuild her life and thrive.

Quarterback: Get an unprecedented, all-access look into the 2022-2023 football season as Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota, and reigning Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs take you inside their huddles, homes, and more.



Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows: The world's funniest vampires are back for more in season 5.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Hear Jen Faison share her story of a shattered fairy tale, as she unveils the web of lies, affairs, and criminal sexual assault that unraveled her seemingly perfect life.

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Follow along as travel journalist Jeff Jenkins pushes the boundaries of his physical abilities by scaling 70-foot mountain faces, navigating class 5 rapids, and more.



Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Will Belly finally decide who she wants to be with? Head back to Cousins Beach for season 2 to find out.



Apple TV+

The Afterparty: Tiffany Haddish is back to solve another crime in season 2.

Foundation: Foundation has returned for season 2, and you will be happy to know that Lee Pace has never looked better.

Happy streaming!

