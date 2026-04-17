Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV

Margo's Got Money Troubles: Elle Fanning stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the new series.

Netflix

Beef: The second season of the anthology series stars Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

Prime Video

Balls Up: Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser star in the comedy film about marketers who pitch a sponsorship for the World Cup.

Movie theaters

Mother Mary: Anne Hathaway is a world famous pop star in the witchy new film from director David Lowery.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: This new horror film is a reimagining of the classic film franchise.

Wasteman: Tom Blyth stars in the new British film set in a prison.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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