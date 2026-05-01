Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV

Widow's Bay: Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a struggling community in this comedy horror series.

Netflix

Man on Fire: This new series is based on the 2004 film starring Denzel Washington.

Swapped: Michael B. Jordan lends his voice to this animated family buddy comedy film.

HBO Max

Wuthering Heights: The Margot Robbie- and Jacob Elordi-starring film makes its streaming debut.

Movie theaters

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Watch the highly anticipated sequel film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Animal Farm: This animated film is based on the classic novel by George Orwell.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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