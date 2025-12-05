Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Jay Kelly: George Clooney stars in the latest Noah Baumbach film that also features Adam Sandler.

Peacock
Christmas in Rockefeller Center: The annual tree lighting ceremony aired live from New York City and is now available to stream at home.

Bravo
Vanderpump Rules: Meet the post-Scandoval brand-new cast of the reality series with the season 12 premiere.

Prime Video
Oh. What. Fun.: This new Christmas movie features an all-star ensemble cast including Michelle PfeifferFelicity Jones and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Movie theaters
Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Watch the animatronics go wild once more in the sequel film starring Josh Hutcherson.

Merrily We Roll Along: The filmed version of the Tony-winning Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical comes to cinemas.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

