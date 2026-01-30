Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict.

Disney+

Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero.

Apple TV

Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere.

Prime Video

The Wrecking Crew: Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film.

Paramount+

School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts.

Movie theaters

Send Help: Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien in the survival thriller film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

