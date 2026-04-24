Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

HBO

Half Man: The new show from the creator of Baby Reindeer makes its premiere.

Netflix

Running Point: Kate Hudson stars in season 2 of the comedy series from co-creator Mindy Kaling.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85: This animated series takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of the original show.

Apex: Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton star in this movie set in the Australian wilderness.

Prime Video

Kevin: Aubrey Plaza lends her voice to this new adult animated series about a cat.

Movie theaters

Michael: This music biopic tells the story of the King of Pop.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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