Watch teaser for season 4 of 'BMF,' returning to Starz in June

Season 4 of BMF is on the horizon, set to return to Starz in June. The season will pick up with the Flenory brothers still in Mexico, where they'd traveled to rescue their key supplier, who was arrested. While also there to secure and expand their business operations, they're left fighting to survive amid several life-and-death situations.

The brothers' "chaotic and relationship-altering mission in Mexico" is teased in a promo clip for the series, which starts with Terry holding Meech, who had just been shot, in the middle of a desert. As one clip finds their father, Charles, expressing concern about Meech and his whereabouts, others see Meech on the run in Mexico and in the middle of some shootouts. Meech then receives a prophesy about his rise in the game, before the infamous question of the season is asked.

The answer to "What the f*** happened in Mexico?" will be answered starting June 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

First-look images also show what fans can expect, including Meech and Terry's expansion to St. Louis, Markisha's quest to be taken seriously as Terry's business partner, and the aftermath of Lucille and Charles' divorce.

According to Deadline, it's not clear if season 4 of BMF will be the final one. While sources close to production say Starz "is pleased with Season 4 creatively" and is "looking forward to sharing new action-packed episodes with fans," the future of the show has yet to be determined.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

