Watch Selena Gomez's appetizer fail in an advance clip from 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays'

Selena Gomez sometimes seems as though she can do it all: She acts, she sings, she writes songs, she executive produces TV shows and movies, and she runs her own beauty empire. But apparently, one thing she can't do is cook.

People.com has an advance clip of the star's upcoming Food Network special Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, where she teams up with four different celebrity chefs to learn how to make holiday treats. In the advance clip, Selena makes — or tries to make — mozzarella sticks with Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli.

Alex tells Selena to put three or four sticks at a time into the hot oil, but Selena just dumps them all in. Then, when she takes them out, she sees they've all split apart, and the cheese is leaking out everywhere.

"They kinda look crazy," says Selena. Alex just looks at the camera, crosses herself and then tells Selena, "They look perfect."

The four-part special Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays starts airing November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to cooking roast beef and mashed potatoes with Guarnaschelli, Selena will learn how to make steak and lobster from Michael Symon, Christmas tamales from Claudette Zepeda and shrimp and banana grits from Eric Adjepong. Let's hope they all go better than those mozzarella sticks.

