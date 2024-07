Okay, tell us this isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen all day... Jon Pardi and his wife Summer welcomed their 2nd child on Tuesday 7/16. Sienna Grace Pardi was born at 11:47 am at 6 lbs 12 oz. Their older daughter, Presley turns 2 in February. So, the sisters are very close in age. Presley came to visit Jon and Summer while in the hospital and also, got to meet her baby sister.