Walker Hayes celebrates 8 years of sobriety

Walker Hayes Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 4, 2023 Walker Hayes wrapped up an amazing first Saturday of the Houston Rodeo with an incredible show at NRG! Great songs, we love him! (Mike Lanier)

By Woody

It has been nearly a decade since Walker Hayes decided to make a major change in his life.

Walker has never shied away from opening up about his battle with alcoholism, and now he is celebrating a huge milestone - 8 years of sobriety!

“Celebrating 8 years sober with y’all💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 I don’t actually know the exact day I just know it was around October. Thank y’all for the encouragement over the years and for allowing me to sing through my struggles❤️ Here’s to another 8 and here’s to freedom from addiction. Let’s gooooooooooo!” Walker posted on Instagram.

Congratulations, Walker!

