StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

At a recent concert in Denver, Morgan Wallen was hit by a cell phone in the middle of performing “Cowgirls.” Not amused, the singer threw the phone back......stage! Seriously--who does that?