FILE PHOTO: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The team will be honored once again this year for winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Travis Kelce has always been known to have a good time - on and off the field.

At the Chiefs Super Bowl parade yesterday (February 14th), Travis grabbed the mic and did his own version of Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places.”

Travis Kelce singing Friends in Low Places (Chiefs’ Version) #Chiefspic.twitter.com/k9H0PGj02J — Dylan Kanner (@DKanner10) February 14, 2024

Maybe Travis should leave the singing to Taylor.