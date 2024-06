2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Shaboozey is on fire right now with his single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” blowing up. While he was performing the hit at Miami’s E11EVEN club, he bought 111 shots of Jack Daniel’s for fans in the crowd!

