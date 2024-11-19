VIDEO: Riley Green has mid concert dance party with security “Did we just have a moment?”

During a mid show break during one of his recent shows, Riley Green stepped stage side to grab a guitar. A happy female security guard handed it to him and was rewarded with an impromptu dance party with the singer! He left the lady with a smile as she placed her hand over her heart. His TikTok video was met with appreciation from fans. “Oh what a lucky lady… I can be security!” wrote one fan. “I’d simply pass away,” said another. Well played Riley!