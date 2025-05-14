VIDEO: Morgan Wallen surprises fans at Nashville bar during ERNEST’s DeVille Records launch party

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and ERNEST perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Woody

ERNEST was celebrating the launch of his new DeVille Records on Monday night (May 12) at Losers in Nashville when Morgan Wallen surprised everyone and showed up to support his buddy.

Morgan and ERNEST performed “Flower Shops” together.

@musicmayhemmagazine.com @Ernest and @morganwallen surprised fans at Losers in Nashville during the @DeVille Records launch concert, dubbed LOSERNS. The pair of hitmakers performed their duet, “Flower Shops.” #ERNEST #MorganWallen #Wallen #ERNESTmusic #DevilleRecords #MorganWallenConcert #ERNESTconcert #MorganWallenTikTok #MorganWallenFan #SandInMyBootsFestival #FlowerShops #Duet #Nashville #NashvilleTN #NashvilleTennessee #Nash ♬ original sound - Music Mayhem
