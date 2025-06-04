VIDEO: Morgan Wallen makes a surprise appearance at Darius Rucker’s benefit show

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Morgan Wallen performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)
By Woody

Darius Rucker was hosting his annual “Darius and Friends” benefit show on Monday night (June 2) at the Ryman Auditorium when Morgan Wallen surprised everyone in attendance.

Morgan performed two of his songs - “20 Cigarettes” and “More Than My Hometown.”

@domestic.diva Surprise guest @morganwallen last night at the @Ryman Auditorium for 16th annual @dariusrucker and friends benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. #musicvideo #morganwallen #nashville #dontletthisflop #fyp ♬ original sound - Michelle
