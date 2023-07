Cleared to sing FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. After a weeks-long rest, Wallen has been given the OK to sing again by doctors. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen was performing in St. Louis over the weekend when he was hit in the chest by a boot thrown on to the stage. Morgan picked the boot up and chucked it into the audience in the opposite direction. We’ve said it once, and apparently it needs to be said again, STOP THROWING THINGS AT ARTIST ON STAGE!