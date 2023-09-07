VIDEO: Morgan Wallen grants wish for 9-year-old fan battling cancer with backstage experience

Morgan Wallen had to cancel show in Mississippi LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: The CEO of country singer Morgan Wallen’s record label is denying claims that the singer was too drunk to perform at his concert in Mississippi on Sunday. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Morgan Wallen made one fan’s dream come true during a recent show in Washington, D.C.

A 9-year-old Morgan Wallen super fan named Kenley, who has been diagnosed with stage 2 kidney cancer, was treated to a backstage experience where she got to meet Morgan. “She was treated like a princess from the backstage tour, the access, the takeaways, the general experience,” Kenley’s mom Kristin Levering said. “She kept telling me it was her best day ever.”

During the meet and greet, Kenley gave Morgan a #KenleyStrong bracelet that he wore during his show later that night.