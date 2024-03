Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miranda Lambert performs onstage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert pulled out all of the surprises during the final show of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency.

Miranda’s “bestie slash personal assistant” Cameron Mitchell, who is married to her keyboardist, Danny Mitchell. The couple is expecting a baby and Miranda decided to throw them a gender reveal party during her show.

The pink confetti fell into the crowd announcing that Cameron and Danny are having a girl!