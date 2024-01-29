VIDEO: Miranda Lambert has fun with a “random wig” she received in her Amazon package

Through the years LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert opened an Amazon package that was delivered to her house over the weekend, only to find a wig that she entertained her fans with on the internet.

not random wig friday WTF is going on @mirandalambert (and thank you for this it actually made my friday 🤣🤣) pic.twitter.com/wbifVEiATK — ✧･ﾟ:summer･ﾟ:* (@allkindsofran) January 26, 2024

Miranda even named the wig captioning the video on her Instagram story, “Y’all it’s 10:30 a.m. We’re sober. Daisy the random wig really got me in a country music mood.”