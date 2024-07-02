VIDEO: Miranda Lambert breaks up fight in the middle of her show

Miranda Lambert was performing over the weekend in Midland, Texas when she stopped two women from fighting in the middle of her song, “Tin Man.”

“Is somebody ok? Did somebody faint? Did somebody pass out? Are you good? Are y’all fightin’? During this song? Because I will come down there. We’re not doing that today. I’m gonna go east Texas red on your a** real quick! Is everybody okay? Is anyone bleeding? It ain’t worth it. It’s always the girls, we always get riled up and start punching each other.”