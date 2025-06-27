VIDEO: Luke Combs tags along with Taylor

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: In this image released on March 19, Luke Combs performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

Taylor Swift and NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce were in Nashville for Trav’s “Tight End University Training Camp” this week and hit the town after. Making stops at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Taylor also joined Kane Brown onstage for his show at Brooklyn Bowl. Afterward, the crowd went crazy when the superstar pair left, but who was right behind them? “Oh hey, Luke Combs!”