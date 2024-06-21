VIDEO: Luke Combs gets emotional talking about missing the birth of his second son

Luke Combs made an appearance on the latest episode of Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 where he talked about his new album Fathers & Sons. Luke got extremely emotional when telling the story of how he missed the birth of his second son, Beau.

Last August, Luke was on tour in Australia while his wife Nicole was still about two and a half weeks from her due date. Luke had ever intention on being back home for the birth, but Beau was ready sooner than anyone expected.

“I’ll never forget the craziest day, probably, in my life, close to it. One of the best and one of the worst days in my life at the same time was, interestingly enough, and it’s so hard to wrap my mind around it, just if you really think about it. And God, dude, it sucked. It sucked because he was born on August 15th in the States. I got to see him be born, which was awesome. He wasn’t born yet, but my wife went, she texted me on the way to the hospital and he was two and a half weeks early and I was supposed to be home and I wasn’t.”



