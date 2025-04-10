VIDEO: Luke Bryan teams up with Raising Canes to raise money for the Brett Boyer Foundation

Luke Bryan was behind the counter serving meals at Raising Canes in Franklin, Tennessee this week to help raise money for the Brett Boyer Foundation.

Raising Canes owner Todd Graves joined Luke to launch a new initiative for the organization, which is dedicated to caring for babies who are diagnosed with congenital heart defects, as well as Down syndrome, while still in the womb. Graves and Raising Canes donated $1 million to the Brett Boyer Foundation.

Bryan’s family started the Brett Boyer Foundation in honor of his late niece, Sadie Brett Boyer. As a baby, she was diagnosed with both Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect (CHD).