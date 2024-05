59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson announced yesterday (May 20) on social media that her new Nashville bad, Bell Bottoms Up, will open on May 31st!

Just a couple of weeks ago, Lainey announced that she would be bringing Bell Bottoms Up to downtown Nashville in the location of the recently closed FGL House.