VIDEO: Kenny Chesney rings bell as New England Patriots “Keeper of the Light” at Gillette Stadium

Charitable song: Country singer Kenny Chesney is donating proceeds from "Da Ruba Girl" to a St. Louis shelter for dogs. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

By Woody

The New England Patriots revealed their brand new lighthouse at Gillette Stadium this season and at the top of it is a bell to be rang before every game. Kenny Chesney was honored by the Patriots last Sunday as their “Keeper of the Light,” ringing the bell before the Patriots took on the Dolphins.

Legendary Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, was the first “Keeper of the Light” ringing the bell before the home opener against the Eagles.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!