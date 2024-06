59th Academy of Country Music Awards (L-R) Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini perform onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini released a sneak peak of her new single on TikTok yesterday (June 25). In the post, Kelsea also revealed that Noah Kahan will be on the song with her!

The Kelsea/Noah duet will be released at midnight!