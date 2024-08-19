VIDEO: Keith Urban plays surprise concert, preps brisket at Alabama Buc-ee’s

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban gave just a few hours notice before playing a surprise concert at Buc-ee’s in Athens, Alabama on Friday (August 16th) night.

“I was at work and we heard it on the radio that there was going to be a surprise concert at Buc-ee’s in Athens,” Cindy Wilson told FOX 54 WZDX-TV in Huntsville. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s on my way home.’ And it’s 15 minutes from my house. So I couldn’t believe it.”

Keith even got the full Buc-ee’s experience during his visit as he put on an apron and got behind the counter to help slice the brisket.