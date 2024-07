CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image converted to black and white. Color version available.) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll’s life journey is truly a testament to second chances and his most recent visit to Flint, Michigan displays that even more!

On July 27, Jelly Roll stopped by Genesee County Jail for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a music studio at the facility meant to help rehabilitate inmates and ended up with a surprise of his own!

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson took to the podium to swear in Jelly Roll as an official sheriff’s deputy for Genesee County: