Jelly Roll celebrated his 4th number one hit on country radio (”Halfway To Hell”) with the Italian Stallion, Sylvester Stallone! Jelly visited the set of Stallone’s show Tulsa King where the legendary actor shared a video congratulating Jelly on his success.

“Who would’ve ever thought I would’ve celebrated my 4th number one on the set of my favorite show! Love you Sly” Jelly commented on the Instagram video.