2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO have taken up the hobby of ghost hunting!!! Jelly says, “We started going around and having these interactions with these spirits. We’ve caught some pretty wild stuff on camera. It’s been pretty scary, but it’s been really awesome.” Do you believe in ghosts?