VIDEO: It’s good to be Bailey Zimmerman

2024 People's Choice Country Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 26: Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
By Nancy Wilson

It’s a big day for Bailey Zimmerman! He kicks off his “New to Country” tour tonight in Indianapolis with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, released a new single “Comin’ in Cold” at midnight and announced the release date for his new album " Different Night, Same Rodeo" in August!!! All this after a surprise appearance at a Nashville Raising Cane’s!

Check out Bailey at Raising Cane’s

