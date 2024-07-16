VIDEO: Ingrid Andress sings National Anthem ahead of MLB All-Star Game

Ingrid Andress, four-time Grammy nominee, took to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX the night of July 15 to deliver her rendition of the National Anthem ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby and it left attendees as well as social media at large quite perplexed:
Uhhh... that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy— Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024
Since then, social media has been quick to compare it to Fergie’s live version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.