VIDEO: George Birge recalls when he jammed with Toby Keith + Post Malone on Toby’s Bus in 2016

PHOTOS: K99.1FM's Concert For A Cause with Dylan Scott, Kylie Morgan, and George Birge Check out your photos with Dylan Scott, Kylie Morgan, and George Birge at Milano's on Springboro Pike on May 17th, 2023. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

George Birge did an interview late last year with Taste Of Country where he told a story about how he got the opportunity to hang out and play music with Toby Keith and Post Malone on Toby’s bus back in 2016.

George was in the group Waterloo Revival at the time and they were signed to Toby’s Show Dog Records label. After a show one time, Toby met the group and told them to meet at his bus after he got off stage. When George and the rest of Waterloo Revival got back to the bus, waiting was Toby to introduce them to Post Malone and Seal Team 6.

“Then, he’s like, ‘OK, I want to introduce you to my friends. Boys this is (Navy) Seal Team 6 and this is Post Malone.’ And we all went up on the bus and me, Post Malone, Toby Keith and Seal Team 6 played guitar until 4 o’clock in the morning on Toby’s bus.”

remember that time when me and Toby Keith jammed on his bus on his birthday with seal team 6? — Post Malone (@PostMalone) December 8, 2016

The video has finally resurfaced and you can see George, Post, and Toby playing music together!