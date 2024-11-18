VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson shares the Jelly Roll lyric that helped him through a depressing time

CinemaCon 2024 - Walt Disney Studios Presentation LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 11: Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage at the Walt Disney Studios Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that a lyric from Jelly Roll’s song, “Only,” helped him get through a depressing time.

The Rock shared the lyric with Kelly and the audience, “What if the darkness inside of me has finally taken my soul/ What if the angels in heaven were sent to take me home/ Would they fight through the demons that I have in my life/ Lord, I’m believing eventually see the light.”

“That really moved me and touched me,” The Rock said. “We got in contact with each other and I told him what it meant to me. We didn’t know each other but became really good friends. That’s my boy, and I love that guy.”



