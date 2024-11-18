VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson shares the Jelly Roll lyric that helped him through a depressing time

During a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that a lyric from Jelly Roll’s song, “Only,” helped him get through a depressing time.
The Rock shared the lyric with Kelly and the audience, “What if the darkness inside of me has finally taken my soul/ What if the angels in heaven were sent to take me home/ Would they fight through the demons that I have in my life/ Lord, I’m believing eventually see the light.”
“That really moved me and touched me,” The Rock said. “We got in contact with each other and I told him what it meant to me. We didn’t know each other but became really good friends. That’s my boy, and I love that guy.”