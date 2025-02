NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett’s video for his new song “After All the Bars are Closed” shows the singer getting some serious face ink. And of course, it’s his wife’s name “Lauren.” Before you freak, it’s fake ;)