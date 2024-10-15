VIDEO: Darius Rucker takes a tumble onstage “I busted my a** in my hometown!”

DARIUS RUCKER ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Nancy Wilson

Darius Rucker is going to be “Alright”--literally! The singer fell onstage while singing that song this weekend at a show in Charleston, SC, his hometown! Darius got thru the rest of the song, chuckling the entire time. “We’ve been doing this all summer. I hadn’t fell once. But I busted my a-- in my hometown,” he joked after the song ended.

@thescenicsix That time that you witnessed Darius Rucker bust his ssa and laugh it off in the same sentence. No body does it quite like Darius does it. #riverfrontrevival #dariusrucker #hootieandtheblowfish #fallonstage #charlestonsc #hishometown #fyp @dariusrucker @hootieofficial @Riverfront Revival ♬ original sound - Amy
