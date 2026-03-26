VIDEO: Darius Rucker announces he is now a NASCAR Cup Series team owner

Yesterday (March 25), Darius Rucker announced that he is the newest co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on the Dan Patrick Show!
.@dariusrucker announced that he is a new co-owner of NASCAR's Legacy Motor Club! pic.twitter.com/ZYarCTWc1D— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 25, 2026
“Darius is someone who understands the power of connection with fans, with communities a
nd through storytelling,” Legacy owner Jimmie Johnson said in a press release. “What he’s built in music, the authenticity he brings to everything he does aligns directly with who we are as a Club. We’re excited to welcome him into Legacy and to build something meaningful together.”